Madison Cawthorn Gets Raked Over the Coals For Childish Tweet Following Ouster of Liz Cheney

After Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was officially ousted from her conference chair position for refusing to entertain former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election, Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was criticized for a tweet that took delight in her fall from the GOP’s good graces.

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” he wrote, evoking the tune and lyrics to Steam’s “Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Cawthorn, who backed attempts to subvert the election result and voted against impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress, was immediately raked over the coals. A few critics pointed out that Cawthorn lied about his military service and even praised Nazis, at one point visiting Adolf Hitler’s vacation home.

Cawthorn had made a public show of contesting the election results despite the lack of evidence that voter fraud took place.

In December, he announced he would oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic,” he said at the time. “Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.”

Cawthorn has continued to regurgitate conspiracy theories, asserting that dead people have cast ballots and disputed the veracity of mail-in ballots.