Madison Cawthorn Gets Raked Over the Coals For Childish Tweet Following Ouster of Liz Cheney

After Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was officially ousted from her conference chair position for refusing to entertain former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election, Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was criticized for a tweet that took delight in her fall from the GOP’s good graces.

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” he wrote, evoking the tune and lyrics to Steam’s “Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 12, 2021

Cawthorn, who backed attempts to subvert the election result and voted against impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress, was immediately raked over the coals. A few critics pointed out that Cawthorn lied about his military service and even praised Nazis, at one point visiting Adolf Hitler’s vacation home.

This is the maturity level of some (sadly, I fear, many) elected members of Congress. How embarrassing. https://t.co/BRdPini3jp — David Priess (@DavidPriess) May 12, 2021

Madison Cawthorn:

•Accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment

•Lied about being a Paralympian, getting into the Naval Academy, & getting into Harvard

•Praised Hitler & Nazis

•Helped inspire the Jan 6 insurrection Faced 0 consequences from the GOPhttps://t.co/eEnpwhBeMl https://t.co/UflRcBlB9i — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 12, 2021

You can’t even see how Liz Cheney just outplayed you all. If your judgement was any worse you’d be a young woman who agrees to a date with Madison Cawthorn. https://t.co/g36umTXl8G — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 12, 2021

Seems like a pretty weird flex for Madison Cawthorn to childishly taunt Liz Cheney, considering it was revealed he lied about attending the Naval Academy & he's accused of serial sexual misconduct, but then when you think about it… it's exactly on brand for a Nazi sympathizer. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 12, 2021

Great encapsulation of today’s Republican Party. https://t.co/s329BC4GRH — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 12, 2021

How professional of a sitting member of Congress. When you elect a child, you get to put up with childish reactions. Be better, @RepCawthorn. It seems that members of the @HouseGOP have forgotten Reagan’s 11th Commandment. https://t.co/TOcDGutl6V — Chad Hall (@chadhallAR) May 12, 2021

Cawthorn had made a public show of contesting the election results despite the lack of evidence that voter fraud took place.

In December, he announced he would oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic,” he said at the time. “Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.”

Cawthorn has continued to regurgitate conspiracy theories, asserting that dead people have cast ballots and disputed the veracity of mail-in ballots.