Mitch McConnell: I’m a Great Admirer or Liz Cheney

This weeks drama in the House of Representatives showed the differences in leadership style between Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell. McCarthy has been completely compromised by Donald Trump.

When the former president first incited the January 6th insurrection, McCarthy called him out. But after the House Minority Leader was called down to Mar-a-Lago, he came back to Washington fully on board with team Trump.

McConnell has largely ignored Trump and acted as if senate Republicans are completely prepared to move on without him. And when the Senate Minority Leader was asked about Liz Cheney, recently punished by McCarthy for bashing Trump, he paid her a nice compliment.

Fox News asked the Kentucky lawmaker if he still felt Cheney was an “important leader in our party and our nation?”

“Well, there is no change,” he responded. “I stand by what I said about Liz Cheney before. I’m a great admirer of hers. But as to who is supposed to be in the leadership in the House, that’s up to House Republicans.”

When pressed about the ouster of Cheney, he continued, “Look, it’s up to the House to make these kinds of decisions.”

McConnell was also asked about Donald Trump and his continued claims that the election was stolen. He replied, “I supported the president’s right to use the legal system, dozens of lawsuits. …. But over and over the courts rejected these claims, including all-star judges whom the president himself has nominated.”

The Kentucky lawmaker has, thus far, acted as if he doesn’t need Trump. It will interesting to see if this is still the case when during the 2022 mid-terms.