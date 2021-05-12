Trump Has a Mar-a-Melt-Down Over GOP Group That’s Hinting at Creating a 3rd Party

Donald Trump remains very popular with Republican voters. The man was able to capture 75 million votes in 2020. Of course, he failed to hold the White House, Senate or House during his four years in office.

While Trump was able to capture the lion’s share of non-educated white male voters, he had trouble nearly everywhere else. Suburban woman revolted against the GOP as did a number of prominent former Republican lawmakers.

Miles Taylor, who worked in the Trump White House, was one of those Republicans. And Taylor recently announced that he would be starting a coalition of anti-Trump Republicans.

Trump, of course, could not let this threat go unanswered. He released a statement that read in part, “A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don’t remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not. Some people refer to him as ‘absolutely nothing.'”

The former President continued, “Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump despite our creating the greatest economy ever, getting us out of endless wars, rebuilding our Great Military, reducing taxes and regulations by historic levels, creating Space Force, appointing almost 300 Judges, and much, much more!”

Trump is trying as hard as he can to maintain control over the GOP. The problem for him is that many Republicans don’t like him and he desperately needs their support. This new coalition will just make it harder for him to stay in command.