A Newsmax Host Has Been Pulled Off The Air After Anti-Semitic Comments

Since Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, Fox News has been on a rampage. All of the networks anchors, but especially prime-time personalities like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have been ramping up their extreme rhetoric.

That means fringe Conservative networks like OAN and Newsmax, which were already to the right of Fox, have to amp up their extreme rhetoric as well. Grant Stinchfield is one of Newsmax’s most bombastic anchors. And he will now be taking a vacation after making anti-Semitic comments on Thursday.

While discussing the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, the host asked, “If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?”

Newsmax host: "If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?" pic.twitter.com/yc9RjpHxlU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 13, 2021

Condemnation for the remarks came in immediately. The reality is that the home country of American Jews is the United States. Newsmax realized that as well and have pulled Stinchfield off the air for the time being.

Eric Bolling another network personality, tweeted, “Morning friends and family.. I’ll be hosting Newsmax8pET shows tonight (Thursday) and Tomorrow (Friday)’Stinchfield’ and then again Saturday, 5p-7pET ‘The Count’, their week in review show. Send me your thoughts, comments, concerns, missives, etc.”

Send me your thoughts, comments, concerns, missives, etc. pic.twitter.com/HURIgM9MlF — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) May 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Stinchfield has made offensive comments about religion. He said of Joe Biden’s religion earlier this year, “So Joe claims to be a devout Catholic, right?” he asked rhetorically. “But the church disagrees! A high-ranking U.S. bishop has warned Biden to stop calling himself devout and acknowledge that his support of abortion disqualifies him of being a devout Catholic.”