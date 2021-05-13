Gaetz Associate and Accused Sex Trafficker Joel Greenberg Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

Joel Greenberg, the Seminole County tax collector at the center of the federal investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) is expected to plead guilty to federal charges. The terms of his plea agreement and what charges he might plead guilty to have not yet been made publicly available.

This is a developing story.

Gaetz has denied allegations that he violated sex trafficking laws and engaged in other sexual misconduct while in office. He is currently facing an investigation on child sex trafficking charges after it emerged that the Department of Justice is investigating whether he victimized a 17-year-old girl and taken her across state lines.

In an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Gaetz insisted he is the target of an extortion plot and claimed there was no 17-year-old.

“Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime,” he said, adding that he is being targeted because he is ” a well-known, outspoken conservative.”