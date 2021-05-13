Palm Beach Is Preparing To Extradite Trump After He Is Indicted

Palm Beach law enforcement officials are meeting and planning to extradite Trump if he is criminally indicted in New York.

Politico reported:



Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, Fla., have actively prepared for the possibility that Manhattan District Attorney CY VANCE could indict former President DONALD TRUMP while he’s at Mar-a-Lago, according to two high-ranking county officials involved in planning sessions.

Among the topics discussed in those meetings: how to handle the thorny extradition issues that could arise if an indictment moves forward.

Cy Vance is stepping down as Manhattan District Attorney and intends to have the Trump case investigation done before he leaves.

Mar-a-Lago is closing down for the season, and Trump is preparing to go to his club in New Jersey, which means that if Vance indicts Trump while he is in New Jersey, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be able to protect the former president from being extradited to New York.

If Trump is indicted, it could make it impossible for him to run for president because as soon he sets foot out of Florida, New York will be waiting to take him into custody.

Palm Beach residents have made it clear that they don’t want Trump in their community, and law enforcement there is drawing up an extradition plan because a criminal indictment remains a strong possibility for Trump in the future.