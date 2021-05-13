WATCH: Mueller Prosecutor Says DeSantis Can Protect Trump From Extradition, But Then Trump Couldn’t Ever Leave Florida

When Donald Trump left the White House, he went right down to Florida and hasn’t really left Mar-a-Lago. Luckily for Trump the state is run by Ron DeSantis, a big booster of the former president.

And having DeSantis in charge could be beneficial to Trump in the coming months. The New York District Attorney’s office is seemingly getting closer to charging the former president with a crime.

During Thursday’s episode of Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace and her panel broke down what would happen if DeSantis refused to extradite

Trump to New York.

Wallace asked Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s team what would happen if this was the case.

“So, this happens all the time in foreign countries where essentially you have people who are sort of imprisoned in a country,” Weissman explained. “Here, Donald Trump would be imprisoned in Florida. If he went overseas, if he went to any other state, he would be subject to those laws, and so he would really have to stay in Florida. It certainly would be quite an interesting issue if he were to, for instance — this is way down the road — but if he tried to run again, he would not be inhabiting the White House in that situation because there would be papers seeking his extradition to New York.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1392999390189654021

Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien also weighed in, noting, “I think if it gets to the point of an extradition, it means they are seeking to arrest him and he’s resisting arrest and then it will become a carnival undoubtedly and tragic-comic as everything is surrounding Trump because I don’t think he’ll have any hesitation to try to encourage his supporters to surround Mar-a-Lago to keep the police at bay.”

If he was to be charged, Trump will essentially be a cornered rat. The country saw what happened the last time he was cornered on January 6th and it was an American tragedy. Anything would be possible this time around.