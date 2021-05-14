Eric Swalwell Just Stood Up To The Crazy And Shut Down A Bullying Marjorie Taylor Greene Staffer

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A staffer for Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to bully Rep. Eric Swalwell for wearing a mask, so he got in the staffer’s face and told him off.

Scott Wong tweeted the details:

Another verbal altercation just happened in the House: MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: “Biden says you can take off your mask” Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

Rep. Swalwell confirmed the story:

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit. https://t.co/o8j0DXWOBm — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 14, 2021

The altercation came on the heels of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warning that Taylor Greene is deeply unwell and needs help.

The domestic terrorist cell disguised as a congressional staff needs to not only be put in their place but removed from the House. It takes some serious entitlement and delusion for a spokesman to yell orders at a member of Congress.

Taylor Greene’s staff clearly picked the wrong person to try to bully.

Eric Swalwell isn’t going to take their taunts, and if House Democrats had the votes, Taylor Greene would already be back in Georgia as an expelled member of Congress.

