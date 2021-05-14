House Reaches Deal to Form January 6 Commission

The House of Representatives has reached a deal to form an independent commission to investigate the January 6 storming of the United States Capitol. The House is expected to vote on the bill to establish the commission by early next week.

The commission “would include a 10-member panel, with half appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair. The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee,” CNN reported.

A final report would be issued later this year.

“It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Pelosi, telling reporters, “I know Nancy Pelosi played politics with this for a number of months. You’ve got to look at the build-up before, and what’s been going on after.”

The bill is available to read HERE.