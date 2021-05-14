Liz Cheney: GOP Did Not Vote For Trump Impeachment Out Fear For Their Lives

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that some House Republicans were fearing for their lives and afraid to impeach Trump.

Video:

Liz Cheney says House Republicans didn't vote to impeach Trump because they were fearing for their lives. pic.twitter.com/4lhU9X1XfW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 14, 2021

Cheney said on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, “It’s right and we have to win it. I think there are several things going on and as you pointed out before people have been lied to. I think that it’s really important for all of us to get to the bottom of what happened in 2020 and what happened on January 6th and to go forward and looking towards the truth. I think you also have more members who believe in substance and policy than people who are willing to say so. If you look to impeach for example, there are members who told me they were afraid for their own security and in some instances for their lives.”

The way for Republicans to get rid of Trump would have been to have some courage and vote to impeach and convict him. However, Trump managed to divide his own party and rule by fear. Each member was afraid that they would be targeted for defying him.

Republicans deserve no sympathy for being cowards.

They were elected to serve the people, not Donald Trump.

Unless the former president is either under indictment or a convicted felon by 2024, no one should expect the spineless Republican Party to stand up to the former president.