AOC Suggests Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Mentally Ill And Needs Help

5.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not well and needs help.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members as well,” AOC on MTG — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 14, 2021

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman backed up Raju and said he has heard similar statements from Republicans in Congress:

I’ve heard it from members on both sides of the aisle. https://t.co/yHYQzjkL9m — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 14, 2021

Here is video of Greene from 2019 harassing AOC’s office:

New: A since-deleted video from 2019 shows MTG harassing @AOC's office through a locked door. Calling her "crazy eyes" and telling her through the office's mailbox slot to "get rid of your diaper" while telling the office to open the door and come out. https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 pic.twitter.com/ccTufF90Z9 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021



Rep. Cori Bush had to move her office away from Greene’s due to threats and security concerns. Greene has already been stripped of her committee assignments by the full House.

The problem is that it takes a two-thirds vote to expel a member, so as long as Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans refuse to vote for her expulsion, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats do not have enough votes to remove the unwell security threat from the House.

Taylor Greene appears to be ill and unfit to serve in the House, and she must be expelled before something tragic happens.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook