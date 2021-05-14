Posted on by Jason Easley

AOC Suggests Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Mentally Ill And Needs Help

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not well and needs help.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman backed up Raju and said he has heard similar statements from Republicans in Congress:

Here is video of Greene from 2019 harassing AOC’s office:


Rep. Cori Bush had to move her office away from Greene’s due to threats and security concerns. Greene has already been stripped of her committee assignments by the full House.

The problem is that it takes a two-thirds vote to expel a member, so as long as Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans refuse to vote for her expulsion, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats do not have enough votes to remove the unwell security threat from the House.

Taylor Greene appears to be ill and unfit to serve in the House, and she must be expelled before something tragic happens.

