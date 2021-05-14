Meghan McCain Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for “Behaving Like an Animal”

Meghan McCain criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for “behaving like an animal” after video footage surfaced showing Greene harassing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and later taunting Ocasio-Cortez’s staff members through the mailbox, mocking them for keeping the door locked.

“You’re behaving like an animal,” McCain, a co-host on “The View,” said of Greene, adding that her behavior provides ammunition for Democrats who regard Republicans as “psychotic barbarians.” (McCain offered no evidence to back up the claim.)

“Aside from the fact that this is just abusive and abhorrent behavior from anyone, let alone a sitting member of Congress,” she added, retweeting the video of the incident.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says in the video.

“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she continues. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens, instead of us having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

Greene has responded to criticism by doubling down on her behavior (the incident took place in 2019, before she was elected to Congress).

“Walking around and talking to members of Congress who serve the taxpayers that, now we’ve got taxpayers aren’t even allowed to come talk to us, that’s the context,” she said. “We should be able to ask questions about the Green New Deal that’s socialism.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying that the video shows that Greene “is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help,” adding: “And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. You know, it’s at this point I think the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members, as well,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Capitol Hill. “And so, you know, I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional.”