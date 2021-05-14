Opinion: Catholic Bishops Plan to Deny President Biden’s Free Exercise of Religion

The leaders of America’s Catholic Church have been at the center of using religious liberty as a means of controlling large swaths of the population and domestic policy. Their claim is that their constitutionally protected free exercise of religion gives them that right to control other Americans, primarily women. Now they are working to deny President Joseph Biden’s religious liberty to worship as he sees fit.

The religious right was not always against contraception or abortion because they used segregation to help elect Republicans. However, when they risked losing their tax-exempt status they took a cue from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops ((USCCB). and wholly embraced the 1968 Catholic prohibition on unnatural contraception and abortion claiming their religious liberty gave them authority to deny women their right to control their own bodies as their newfound cause célèbre to elect Republicans.

Obviously, based on their latest crusade, the USCCB is only interested in “”religious liberty” as a means to control women, and Republican domestic social policy; because they are on a tear to deny President Joe Biden of his religious freedom to worship as he deems right because he believes women have the right to control their reproductive health.

According to the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, a control freak from Kansas named Joseph Naumann believes President Biden must be publicly rebuked over the way he exercises his religious freedom. Why? Because a Catholic Archbishop believes supporting a woman’s legal right to control their own bodies is committing a grave moral sin. Naumann told the Associated Press:

“Because President Biden is Catholic, it presents a unique problem for us. How can he say he’s a devout Catholic and he’s doing these things that are contrary to the church’s teaching? Such a stance, by a public figure, is a grave moral evil.”

“Such a stance” in this case is not “grabbing pussy” or lying for personal gain and power; something the Archbishop’s condoned because Trump served as their puppet in their war against women. No, the stance the USCCB has a problem with is President Biden following the law of the land and supporting a woman’s right to control their own reproduction – what the Catholic Church considers a “grave moral sin.”

There are a few striking issues with that Archbishop’s statement, none less than President Biden leads the Executive Branch of a representative democracy, not a Catholic theocracy.

Like far too many evangelical maniacs, it appears the USCCB cannot fathom the concept of separation of Church and State or the First Amendment’s “free exercise” clause. President Biden enjoys the same First Amendment protections to “freely exercise” his religion as the Catholic bishops and if he refuses to support their assault on women’s rights, they say he can not receive communion.

It is important to remember that the USCCB is behind the concept of using the “free exercise of religion” as a means of control over women and gays. Now they are working hard to deny President Biden’s “free exercise of religion” as a means of control by claiming he is committing a “grave moral evil.”

Putting aside the simple fact that America is not ruled by the Catholic Church, or any church for that matter, the USCCB position reveals them as a massive hypocritical outfit operated by patriarchal men who do not even follow their biblical Jesus Christ’s teachings on any level.

For one thing, Jesus told his followers to pay taxes and obey the law of the land. The Church doesn’t pay taxes and spends no small amount of its donors’ money to violate the law of the land by actively abridging the Constitutional rights of women and gays.

Jesus also told his wealthy followers to sell everything they had and give the proceeds to the poor. The Catholic Church is beyond filthy rich, but instead of selling off its assets to provide relief for the poor, it takes taxpayer money from the government in the form of tax-exemption as well as faith-based initiative money.

In fact, during the worst of the pandemic, the Catholic Church took insane amounts of pandemic relief money meant to sustain small businesses while the economy was virtually shut down.

And talk about a really serious “grave moral evil,” the Catholic Church has been protecting perverted pedophile priests for decades. And besides hiding what any decent human being regards as a really grave moral evil, the Church spends massive amounts of donor money to protect the creep pedophiles in the courts.

Worse even yet, the entirety of the so-called “pro-life” stance the Church supports is founded on a document created by some silly sexual malcontent in 1968 that contradicts the so-called god of the Christian bible the Catholics pretend they follow. And their apostasy against the immutable word of their god was put in place to be used as a means of control over the masses – particularly women.

The so-called Humanae Vitae claims that the moment of conception, and the act that might foster the moment of conception, is the beginning of a living being. But in the Christian Bible the all-knowing almighty god says a living being begins with the breath of life. What the Catholic Church teaches is flagrant heresy that affords them control over women’s bodies. And in the case of America where contraception and abortion are completely legal, they are attempting to control the government with assistance from Republican men and evangelical fanatics.

The only good news out of this blatant attempt at Catholic Christofascism in a secular democracy is that the Catholic leaders where President Biden worships say he is free to take communion. They recognized that America is not a Catholic theocracy and that the President’s job is executing the laws of the land while freely exercising religion as he sees fit.

Just the fact that the USCCB is panting to publicly rebuke President Biden for executing his Presidential duties according to the law of the land is further proof that there is a concerted effort to establish a government by theocracy founded on a distorted, and unconstitutional, definition of religious freedom. A definition that will only be stopped by the threat of stripping tax exemption from religious groups that violate the law. It worked to stop evangelical segregationists and it will work to stop Catholic leaders and evangelicals intent on controlling women and gays.