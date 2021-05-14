WATCH: Rick Wilson Says if GOP Regains Control They Will Immediately Impeach Biden and Harris

For many years, Rick Wilson worked for the Republican party helping candidates get elected. Over the last few years, the former strategist has been doing every thing he can to stop Republicans from getting elected.

And with Democrats now in control, Wilson is focused on warning Liberals against getting complacent. Because if Republicans ever get back in charge, he says, they will immediately impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Wilson made the comments during a recent appearance on the Meidas Touch podcast. He explained, “They will run show-trial Benghazi hearings every day that will never end. They will drag the administration into a constant stream of having to defend itself in front of yahoos like [GOP Reps. Madison] Cawthorn and [Marjorie Taylor] Greene and [Paul] Gosar and Jim Jordan and [Matt] Gaetz and all of these other morons.”

The former GOP strategist continued, “They will constantly grind away at the administration’s ability to do work and to do business and to get things done. And again, they will impeach Joe Biden. They will impeach Vice President Harris. They will go after, all the brutality Republicans bring to bear, and as Stuart [Stevens] and I always joke, we’ve been around this for a long time, we helped build a lot of these systems, we know what they could do.”

Wilson’s description sounds very much like what went on later in Barack Obama’s presidency. With so many more unqualified Trumpists in the House, though, it can only get worse. Democrats would be wise to heed the strategist’s words.