Kevin McCarthy Attacks Joe Biden For Sleeping At Night

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy complained that President Biden doesn’t have Trump’s energy, because he sleeps at night.

Video:

"But at no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump. We both know it. Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night" — Kevin McCarthy to Hannity pic.twitter.com/LKSKLUoC8E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2021

McCarthy talked about meeting Biden, “He was with it, and he was engaging, and he was giving numbers, and he was talking, but at no time having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump. We both know it. Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night, and he would be engaged. If you called Donald Trump, he’d get on the phone before staff would.”

The fact that Trump was getting on the phone before staff would was a problem. The reason was the government was dysfunctional and failing was because Trump didn’t know what he was doing, didn’t care about governing, and wouldn’t delegate.

Trump’s “energy” was one of the main reasons that he was voted out of office. The vast majority of Americans appear to be quite happy to have a president who isn’t up in the middle of the night tweeting.

Donald Trump spent most of his time as president not working for the country. He was either tweeting, on the golf course, or scheming ways to avoid prosecution or stay in power.

If McCarthy is going to run his campaign for the House majority on a need to bring back Trump, one suspects that the GOP is in big trouble.