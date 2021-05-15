Liz Cheney Is Starting To Make Kevin McCarthy Pay

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told ABC News that she wouldn’t be surprised if House Minority Leader McCarthy were subpoenaed to testify before the 1/6 Commission.

ABC’s Jon Karl asked Cheney, “Should Kevin Mccarthy be willing to speak, testify before that commission? After all, he is one of the few people that we know of that was actually talking to Donald Trump while the attack was taking place.”

Cheney answered, “He absolutely should, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”

Rep. Cheney’s comments should be viewed as a big red flag to the commission telling them to subpoena McCarthy.

Kevin McCarthy may have made a big mistake when he ousted Liz Cheney from House Republican leadership by voice vote. Rep. Cheney knows where the bodies are buried, and she has committed herself to doing everything in her power to prevent Trump from returning to the Oval Office.

Minority Leader McCarthy kicked Cheney out of leadership to appease Trump.

McCarthy has been lying about his call with Trump during the Capitol attack for months, and Liz Cheney may have gotten McCarthy firmly planted on the hot seat by suggesting that it wouldn’t be surprising if he were subpoenaed.

The Republican Party is coming apart, and Liz Cheney has found a way to get to the 1/6 truth while putting a wedge between Trump and McCarthy.

