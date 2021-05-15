Marjorie Taylor Greene Busted For Georgia Tax Crimes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was caught taking big property tax exemption on two homes in violation of Georgia law.

According to an investigation by WSB in Atlanta:

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband have two active homestead exemptions, which is against Georgia law.

A homestead exemption is a big tax break any Georgia homeowner is entitled to for their primary residence. It is against the law to file for more than one.

But Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray pulled records showing that the Greenes are getting the tax break on two different homes in two different counties.

Greene and her husband intentionally violated the law and could face a penalty that is double their tax bill. The bigger problem for Greene is that she is a sitting member of Congress who is committing crimes in her home state.

The Democratic House majority is not putting up with Greene’s bullying and acts of terror against fellow members of Congress. Rep. Greene is also being investigated for her potential role in the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

It is not surprising that Greene worships Trump because, just like her hero, it also appears that Marjorie Taylor Greene has been cheating on her taxes.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook