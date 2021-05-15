Man Murders His Wife And Then Commits Voter Fraud For Trump

A Colorado man who is under arrest for murdering his wife also used her mail-in ballot to vote for Donald Trump.

ABC News reported on Barry Morphew, who was arrested earlier this month and accused of murdering his missing wife:

During an interview with FBI agents in April, Barry Morphew allegedly confessed to submitting his wife’s ballot, according to the affidavit.

“Just because I wanted Trump to win,” he allegedly said, per a transcript of the conversation included in the affidavit. “I just thought, give him another vote.”

“I figured all these other guys are cheating,” he allegedly said, adding that his wife “was going to vote for Trump anyway,” according to the affidavit.

Morphew was also charged with felony forgery and crimes related to mail-in ballots.

Republican investigations and court cases continue to find no voter or election fraud committed by Democrats, but Republicans all around the country believe and believed Trump’s Big Lie and they responded by cheating in the 2020 election.

In what might be the least shocking news of all time, a man who murdered his wife was also a Trump supporter.

The 2020 election fraud has been found, and it was committed by Trump supporters.

