Liz Cheney Turns The Screws On Kevin McCarthy And Suggests The FBI Should Talk To Him

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) suggested that the FBI, DOJ, and congressional commission talk to Kevin McCarthy when she was asked about witness tampering for Trump.

Video:

On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Cheney about McCarthy and Trump witness tampering.

She answered, “Leader McCarthy has spoken to a number of people in large groups and small groups since the sixth about his exchanges with the president. He has spoken publicly on the house floor about his view of the president’s responsibility. I think it’s very important that he clearly has facts about that day, that an investigation into what happened, into the president’s actions ought to get to the bottom of it and I think he has important information that needs to be part of any investigation, whether it’s the FBI, the Department of Justice, or this commission that I hope will be set up.”

Kevin McCarthy probably shouldn’t have messed with Liz Cheney. The congresswoman from Wyoming keeps making statements that suggest the Minority Leader knows more than he is letting on, and that he is not telling the truth. Cheney already called for McCarthy to be subpoenaed by the congressional commission.

Rep. Cheney is a Republican. She intends to stay a Republican, but she is also on a mission to clean up her party or Trumpism, and it looks like she is putting the heat on Kevin McCarthy.

