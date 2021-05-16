Justice Is Coming As Homeland Security Chair Wants Trump Testify Before 1/6 Commission

House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that he wants Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy, and others to testify before the 1/6 Commission.

Video:

Chairman Thompson told CNN‘s Jim Acosta, “Well, I would hope they try to get anyone who they want, including former president Trump. he invited many of the people who broke into the capitol to Washington on that day. He said come to Washington. It’s going to be wild. We need to get from him what coming to Washington being wild was all about.”

Thanks to Liz Cheney, the world now knows that Kevin McCarthy has relevant information about Trump’s actions during the 1/6 attack.

Now that the former president is no longer in office, he can’t hide behind the presidency to avoid testifying. The 1/6 Commission will have subpoena power, but the commission with have equal representation and either the chair and vice chair or the majority of commissioners have to approve subpoenas.

Interestingly, the commission will be based on the 9/11 Commission, and the bill prohibits current government officials or employees from serving, so there won’t be any House or Senate Republicans to block a potential subpoena of Trump or other figures from his administration.

Truth and justice may soon be coming.