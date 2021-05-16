WATCH: Palm Beach Country Prosecutor Explains Why DeSantis Can’t Protect Trump From Extradition

Donald Trump has lived in New York City for basically his entire life. But near the end of his presidency, he announced that he would be moving to Florida. And he didn’t just make the move for the weather.

Trump has powerful friends in the state of Florida, including governor Ron DeSantis. It was even rumored this week that DeSantis might be able to protect the former president from being extradited to New York in the case of a criminal charge.

But Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says that the governor doesn’t have the power to protect Trump. He gave the explanation during a Sunday interview on CNN.

Host Jim Acosta asked, “Prosecutors in Florida are beginning to have conversations with prosecutors in New York about the possibility of extraditing Trump to New York if some kind of an indictment comes down. Are you aware of these talks. What can you tell us about that?’

Aronberg responded:

“I can clear that up. We have not had conversations with prosecutors in New York about this. The story you saw was with the clerk of court and other officials in case an indictment happens. There was a story in the New Yorker some time ago that said there are rumors that the governor of Florida would try to stand in the way of an extradition to New York. What is the governor’s power? It’s really nonexistent. He can try to delay it but his role is ministerial. The state of New York can go to court and get an order to extradite the former president but DeSantis can delay matters.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1394080962825359367

Even if DeSantis could protect Trump, doing so always seemed like a long-shot. We reported earlier this week that it Trump was protected from extradition he would be unable to leave the state of Florida.