Biden Administration to Share Millions of Vaccines with Other Countries

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States will share millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines with other countries. This number will be in addition to the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca he has already committed to sharing by July 4. The United States will release 20 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca to areas abroad once the vaccines are approved by federal regulators.

“This is the most doses donated by any country in the world by five times,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

“We are waiting for, of course, AstraZeneca, as you know, to go through the approval process of the FDA, but this will put 80 million doses out into the world by the end of June,” she added.

Biden will also announce that he is putting Jeff Zients, who has served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, in charge of the effort. Zients will work in coordination with the National Security Council and State Department.