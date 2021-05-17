Kevin McCarthy Blasted For Hiding From Injured Officer Fanone While Doing Propaganda Video

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is having his head handed to him for claiming to love cops while dodging a meeting with injured Officer Fanone.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been trying to get McCarthy to meet with Officer Michael Fanone who was injured in the Capitol attack. Instead of meeting with Fanone, McCarthy’s office hung up on him.

Kevin McCarthy doesn’t meet with cops injured in his party’s domestic terror attack on the Capitol.

This is what he does:

RT to agree —> America's police deserve our respect and appreciation. I loved every second of our #BackTheBlue Bike Tour. pic.twitter.com/7EeIxoNVPR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 17, 2021

People saw through McCarthy’s poor attempt at propaganda:

Hey Kevin, If Officer Fanone gets on a bike, would you agree to meet with him? You don't back the blue, you back the propaganda, you back the orange, you back the big lie. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) May 17, 2021

Maybe you could show respect by meeting with Officer Fanone? You know him…the guy who was beaten and electrocuted within an inch of his life fighting a mob that was trying to get to you in the U.S. Capitol. — Swatsness (@swatsness) May 17, 2021

Have you met with Officer Fanone yet? Have you even read his letter? pic.twitter.com/ksuAcWuyqQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 17, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is showing himself to be completely inept at message management. He claims to love the police, but his way of showing his appreciation for those who may have saved his life is to hop on his bike instead of meeting with an injured officer.

McCarthy isn’t a leader. He is a coward who is too scared to meet with one of the people who saved him on January 6.

