Lindsey Graham: I Accept the Results of 2020 Election and I’m Moving on to 2022

Lindsey Graham has rarely shown any kind of backbone since Donald Trump took over the Republican party. He was fiercely opposed to Trump during the 2016 primary but is now one of his biggest enablers.

And the former president is still obsessed with the claim that he was cheated out of the 2020 election. And his message certainly resonates with those who support the GOP. According to a recent poll, 67% of Republican voters don’t believe that Biden was the winner of the most recent election.

But this week, Graham said that he is willing to move on. He told reporters on Monday, “I accept the results of the election. … 2020 is over to me, I’m ready to march on and hopefully take back the House and the Senate in 2022.”

And while the South Carolina senator is willing to accept the results of the election, he also wants to use Trump’s false claims to restrict the voting rights of Americans.

“I think what we need to do is reform election systems,” said Graham. “So I think it’s smart to reform our laws to make sure you are who you are.” The lawmaker continued, “I think there are a lot of people that feel like bad things happened in the election. … But I think President Trump and the Republican Party needs to focus on election reform and the upcoming election.”

While Graham might be willing to break with Trump on this one issue, he will still remain a fierce sycophant for the former president. The two men recently hosted a golf fundraiser where participants were charged $25,000.