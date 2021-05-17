Matt Gaetz’s Associate Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida and an associate of Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) has formally pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. He also pleaded guilty to producing a false identification document, identity theft, wire fraud, stalking, and conspiracy.

The guilty plea came several days after he struck a deal that requires him to provide “substantial evidence” to prosecutors, which could result in him having his sentence––a mandatory minimum of 12 years in prison with a maximum life sentence––reduced.

Federal authorities are still investigating Gaetz on child sex trafficking charges after it emerged that the Department of Justice launched a probe into whether he victimized a 17-year-old girl and took her across state lines. Gaetz has denied allegations that he violated sex trafficking laws and engaged in other sexual misconduct while in office.

“The congressman isn’t mentioned in the 86 pages of plea deal documents released last Friday, something his spokesman, Harlan Hill, pointed to on Friday when he again insisted on his client’s innocence in a statement,” CNN reported.