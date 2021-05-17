As The Feds Come For Rudy Giuliani, Trump Throws His Lawyer Under The Bus

Rudy Giuliani is trying to stop the feds from looking at evidence on his iCloud account, but Trump has done nothing to help his lawyer.

Giuliani went to court to question the legitimacy of the search warrants and to block federal investigators from reviewing any of the seized evidence.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz noted that Trump is doing nothing to help Giuliani in the case:

Absent from any filings on the Giuliani search warrants is anything from Trump’s legal team. At this point, Trump is not expected to ask the court to intervene to make claims of privilege or raise other issues. By this point in the Cohen case Trump had intervened. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 17, 2021

Trump is pretending like he doesn’t know his own lawyer and is leaving Giuliani to fend for himself.

If Trump were still in office, we would have gotten the standard reply pretending not to be close to Giuliani even though he was his lawyer.

Giuliani is looking at spending the rest of his life in prison, and he only has one card left to play, and that is to give prosecutors the goods on Trump and his family. Rudy Giuliani isn’t going to prison for Trump, and he is going to spill the beans and tell them everything if it means saving his own skin.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook