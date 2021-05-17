Tom Cotton Goes On A Conspiracy Bender And Claims The AP Colluded With Hamas To Get Blown Up

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) claimed that the AP allowed their reporters to be used as human shields for Hamas.

Video:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggests the Associated Press colluded with Hamas: “Did they allow themselves to be used as human shields … ?” pic.twitter.com/nUu8saYzdA — The Recount (@therecount) May 17, 2021

Cotton said on the Senate floor, “Why is the Associated Press sharing a building with Hamas? Surely these intrepid reporters knew who their neighbors were. Did they knowingly allow themselves to be used as human shields by a US-designated terrorist organization? Did the AP pull its punches and decline to report for years on Hamas’ misdeeds? I submit that the AP has some uncomfortable questions to answer.”

The AP does not have any uncomfortable questions to answer. If it sounds like Sen. Cotton was blaming the AP for the Israelis bombing their offices, it’s because that is exactly what he was doing.

Tom Cotton is yet another Republican senator who wants to run for president in 2024, and they all believe that their path to the White House is to hop aboard the conspiracy express.

Israel has some uncomfortable questions to answer, as they have provided no evidence to support their claim that Hamas was using the building.

Republicans aren’t just blaming the victim. Senators like Tom Cotton are trying to politically profit off of the bombing of journalists.

