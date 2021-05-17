WATCH: Host From Alex Jones’ InfoWars Says Rioters Should Be Proud of What They Accomplished on January 6th

It has only taken a few months for Republicans to try and gaslight Americans about the January 6th insurrection. Last week, congressmen like Paul Gosar and Andrew Clyde painted the rioters as patriots.

And during a recent InfoWars broadcast, Owen Shroyer said that the participants in the insurrection should stop apologizing for their actions. In fact, he claimed, they should be proud of what they accomplished.

Shroyer began, “I realized something too about January 6. And you know what? We’re all such good people, we’re almost too good, quite frankly. We’re too nice. We’re too tolerant. Because even after January — I mean Trump is guilty of this too. Trump threw us under the bus on January 6, he’s kind of backtracked from it now. But, I mean he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s bad, it’s horrible, they’re criminals, arrest them all.'”

The Conservative host continued, “Yeah, January 6 got a little bit out of control. There was some violence against the police. There was a little bit of violence there at the building too. Property damage. Not in denial of that. But in comparison to what we saw from the Democrats when they riot?”

The InfoWars host closed his comments, “No, we should have rejected their narrative of January 6, and quite frankly, at a certain level, we should have been proud of it. We should have been proud of what happened on January 6, but they stole that from us.”

Following the events of January 6th, there was bi-partisan condemnation of the rioters. But that seems to have stopped already. Shroyer’s comments might be extreme, but he is not alone among Conservatives in having this opinion.