GOP Senator Rick Scott is Pleading With Trump to Stop Threatening GOP Incumbents With Primary Opponents

Donald Trump has barely been out of office, but he is desperate to maintain his control of the Republican party. The GOP members of the House of Representatives seem eager to give it to him. They recently stripped Liz Cheney of her leadership position for coming out against Trump.

Republican members of the senate, though, don’t seem so sure about Trump. While Lindsey Graham has stayed on the Trump train, Mitch McConnell has tried to leave the former president behind. And now Florida’s Rick Scott is again asking Trump to stop meddling in primary elections.

Scott made the comments during an appearance on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. He told the Fox host, “What I’ve suggested to him is to let the citizens of that state pick their primary winner. And then help those that win that he believes in. And so, but, you know, he believes in things that I believe in.”

The Florida senator, though, did make sure to then grovel to Trump after criticizing him. He continued, “That’s what I think the candidates are that we’re going to get, and I look forward to him supporting the candidates that he likes.”

Trump has, of course, threatened any Republican that doesn’t support his agenda. Scott wants him to support GOP members regardless. He closed his comments, “I’ve suggested that he support the incumbents, all the incumbents. When I give advice to somebody, I don’t necessarily expect them to take it.”

Despite Scott’s pragmatic approach, Trump has never been about the good of the party. The former president is much more interested in punishing those who opposed him than regaining control.