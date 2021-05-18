Watch Joe Biden Floor It During Test Drive Of Ford F-150 Electric Truck

President Biden test drove the Ford F-150 Lightning Truck during an unscheduled stop in Michigan when he floored it in front of reporters.

Video:

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

Your pool made an unscheduled stop at the Ford testing site. The pool is standing behind cones at the landing strip for “our safety.”

Asked if Biden was driving, Jen Psaki said “we’ll see”.

Then president Biden appeared driving fast in a grey-ish f-150 lightning truck.

Biden drove by the pool with the window open “This sucker’s quick” he told the pool.

He then said the car goes 0-60 in about 4.4 seconds and asked a Ford representative for clarification on the exact number. The Ford rep said that info wasn’t public until the official reveal tomorrow but said that’s ok and laughed.

The pool asked the president if we could ask a question about Israel. The president said “no, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing”.

Biden said: “Okay, here we go ready?”

And then he floored it. Biden eventually turned around and honked as he went by.

The pool should have known someting was up when they were put a safe distance away from the strip.

America has gone from a president who couldn’t walk up a ramp without assistance to a dude who is airing it out while test driving a truck for kicks. Anybody who has ever been able to test drive a really cool car or truck and gotten to see what it can do can relate to President Biden.

The former guy was a dark cloud of narcissm and need hanging over the country. As America gets past the pandemic, it looks like fun could be returning to the White House.