Ted Lieu Blasts Hypocrite McCarthy For Backing Benghazi Investigation But Not 1/6 Probe

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) asked Rep. Kevin McCarthy what he was hiding as he backed multiple Benghazi investigations but opposed the 1/6 Commission.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

So @GOPLeader backed multiple Benghazi investigations but won’t back a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan 6 insurrection. Why doesn’t he want the American people to know what led up to Jan 6 and what happened on insurrection day? What is he hiding from the people? https://t.co/ZHiGKCxLq5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 18, 2021

The Republicans had no problem with using the bogus Benghazi investigations to attack Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election. Benghazi was the entry point for what infamously became the ginned-up Clinton email scandal that definitely impacted the 2016 election.

Given the GOP’s past behavior when in power during an election year, they would have no qualms about using their platform to launch an investigation during an election year.

Bipartisan support for the commission is not coming. Democrats need to act now, and not waste time.

Kevin McCarthy is a hypocrite, and the way to make him pay for his hypocrisy is to launch the 9/11 Commission and subpoena him to testify.

