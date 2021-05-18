Trump Acolyte Andrew Giuliani Announces Run for NY Governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, has announced he will run for New York’s governorship.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” he told The New York Post, a reference to his father’s career in New York politics, including his eight-year stint as New York City’s mayor. “Giuliani vs. [Governor Andrew] Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden. It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history.”

The younger Giuliani is a contributor to the far-right outlet Newsmax, which has repeatedly come under fire for promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic, the nationwide vaccination effort, and Trump’s lie that the 2020 general election was fraudulent.

Much like his father, who is currently under federal investigation, Andrew Giuliani has made headlines in recent months. In December, Trump appointed him to a “Key Administration Post” on the United States Holocaust Council, where he will serve a five-year term.

In November, he became the latest in a line of White House officials to test positive for Covid-19.

Giuliani has to compete in the Republican primary against Long Island Representative Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino.