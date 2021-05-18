WATCH: Meghan McCain Claims Republicans Aren’t Defending Matt Gaetz, Gets in Tiff With Joy Behar

If the last 5 years showed us anything, it is that Republicans are willing to defend basically any action. How else could you have Donald Trump as your party’s standard bearer.

The investigation into Matt Gaetz, though, has been a good test for the GOP. The lunatics in the party, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan defended him. Most others, however, have stayed silent on the matter.

The View’s Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a tiff on Tuesday when Behar called out the party for refusing to condemn the Florida lawmaker. Behar began:

“This all adds up to bad news for Gaetz, but he’s out there, having fun, enjoying himself, making jokes about it because he feels like he has cover in the Republican Party, because as I said, they don’t care what you do there as long as you say that Trump won the election.”

An angered McCain countered, “The Republican Party and people on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by this. I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do, Joy. No offense.”

The Conservative talking head continued, “It’s super disgusting. He should go to jail. It’s super embarrassing. I have nothing else to add. It’s gross. He’s a deeply unserious person. He should be removed from his committees…Matt Gaetz is a pervert who should go to jail. The end.”

WILL FORMER GAETZ ASSOCIATE TURN ON HIM? After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg pled guilty to sex trafficking charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, the co-hosts discuss as the congressman denies any wrongdoing. https://t.co/UX4lcdadA2 pic.twitter.com/aY9QCZxPry — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2021

Behar shot back, “My question is, if it’s not the Republican Party, shall I call it the QAnon party? What should I call your party now who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney? What are we supposed to call it?”

A clearly irritated McCain responded, “I think you can call it whatever you want, because your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero!”

McCain seemed to be sensitive about the matter because Behar is right. Few Republicans are lining up to condemn Gaetz. They may be embarrassed, but they’re certainly not saying so in public.