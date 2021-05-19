Andrew Giuliani: I’m Qualified to Be the Governor of New York Because I’ve Been in Politics Since I Was 3 Years Old

Rudy Giuliani spent the last year humiliating himself. First, there was an embarrassing cameo in the latest Borat film. Then the unhinged election press conferences, one in front of a Pennsylvania sex shop. The year culminated with the FBI raiding his Manhattan apartment.

One would think this would be a good time for members of the Giuliani family to lay low. Son Andrew, though, is doing the exact opposite. He recently announced that he will be running for governor of New York City.

His lack of experience is an issue. Giuliani has only served in a nepotism based role in the Trump administration. Rudy’s son tried to explain his qualifications to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Wednesday.

“The truth is from an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you gotta remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government,” he claimed. “I’m the only announced candidate that has spent parts of five decades in politics. So I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older.”

Listing off his accomplishments, Giuliani continued, “I worked four years in the Trump White House in the office of Public Liaison, where we had the private sector leading the way on important programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act and all different types of things that made sure that we were having private business lead the way.”

Giuliani is sure to have an uphill battle in his quest to capture the Republican nomination. His two opponents are Lee Zeldin, a multi-term congressman and Rob Astorino, the 2014 Republican nominee.