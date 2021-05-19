Mitch McConnell Goes All In On GOP Domestic Terror Cover Up By Opposing 1/6 Commission

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition to the 1/6 Commission as he is trying to cover up the Republican attack on the Capitol.

Clip of McConnell on the Senate floor:

Mitch McConnell says that the 1/6 Commission would be "yet another commission," but there is currently no commission investigating the 1/6 attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/tuHwiBeoUv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 19, 2021

McConnell said on the Senate floor on Wednesday:

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” he said on the floor. “The facts have come out, they’ll continue to come out. What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith going right back to the beginning, from initially offering a laughably partisan starting point to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democratic hands.”

McConnell is disavowing a bipartisan agreement negotiated with Republicans on forming a commission that will have equal representation and be divided down the middle. There is nothing partisan about the agreement.

The partisanship is coming from Republicans who don’t want their potential roles in the attack exposed.

McConnell’s actions should send a loud message to Democrats who opposing modifying the filibuster. The Republican Party’s word is worthless. They will renege on their own agreements, and the only way to get anything done is to change the filibuster and go it alone.