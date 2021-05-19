Republicans Have Lost The Cops As US Capitol Police Officers Call Out McCarthy And McConnell

US Capitol police officers sent a letter to Congress expressing disappointment in Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell for opposing the 1/6 Commission.

Here is the letter from the officers:

NEWS: The U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/kqls6aJG6i — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021

Just to clarify the tweet above, the letter came from members of the Capitol Police, not the Capitol Police as an organization.

Kevin McCarthy can go on bike rides and proclaim his support for the police, but the letter above tells a different story. Police were killed, injured, and traumatized by the attack.

They put their lives on the live to protect Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Republicans are rewarding them for taking this risk by doing nothing to find out the truth about the attack.

The Republican Party has decided to betray those who protect and serve them in the Capitol. If Republicans will stab the police in the back who bled to keep them safe on January 6th, the American people have no chance if they are ever allowed back into power.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook