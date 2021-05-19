Trump Didn’t Even Garner 50% in the Latest 2024 GOP Presidential Candidate Poll

There is a fierce debate within GOP ranks about what to do with Donald Trump. The majority of Republican lawmakers seem to be on team Trump, though there is a divide between the house and the senate.

But the decision of whether Trump remains the standard bearer of the party or not will come down to Republican voters. While he received plenty of support in certain regions, he did just lose an election by 7,052,770 votes. He also turns off educated voters and suburban women at alarming rates.

According to a new poll conducted by Politico/The Morning Consult, less than half of the respondents wanted Trump to be the party’s candidate in 2020. The poll asked, “If the 2024 Republican primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

Trump, who consistently claimed that he had an approval rating of 95% with Republicans (it wasn’t remotely true), finished at 48%. That is a staggering number considering Trump was essentially able to shut down any primary competition in the 2020 election season.

Mike Pence, who served as the vice president, finished second with 13%. The president’s son, Don Jr., came in at 7%. Bringing up the rear were figures like Nikki Haley, Mitt Romney and Tim Scott.

There are a number of reasons why Donald Trump won’t be able to run in 2024. His health would have to hold up. He would somehow have to avoid being tarnished or punished in Georgia and New York. Not being popular enough to win the nomination, though, now seems like another possibility.