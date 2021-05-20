Jobless Claims Drop To New Low As Biden Economy Continues To Strengthen

The number of jobless claimed reached a new pandemic low as fewer people are losing their jobs and more job openings are being filled.

Steven Rattner tweeted a chart showing the strengthening economy:

Weekly jobless claims fall even further to 444k, a new pandemic low! As fewer and fewer Americans lose their jobs, let’s hope more and more of the record number of job openings get filled. pic.twitter.com/z9XuqPtymq — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) May 20, 2021

Republicans have been painting a picture of economic gloom and doom because that is what they need in order to be successful in next year’s midterm elections. The reality is that the economy is picking up steam. The job losses appear to be behind the nation and the challenge now is to get people back to work while creating new jobs that will help the economy grow even more.

The full impact of the Biden stimulus hasn’t arrived yet, and the President’s jobs and infrastructure bill could fuel an economic boom the likes of which hasn’t been seen in decades.

The previous president had the economy entering a recession before COVID-19. Joe Biden is living up to his campaign slogan to build back better.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook