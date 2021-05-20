Ron Johnson Claims He’s “Creeped Out” By Pleas to “Trust the Government”

During an appearance on Fox News, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) claimed he is “creeped out” by the Biden administration’s embrace of big government plans to address crises.

“I’m highly concerned. Let’s face it: Covid was to a certain extent a test run. We saw how easily Americans will actually obey [the] government. I’m hoping they’re getting to be a bit more skeptical of that,” he said.

“I think it’s a very good trend back in Wisconsin that we’re having more and more conservatives run for local office who can take back control of our school boards and try and regain our culture,” he added. “But the left is all about controlling your life, they’re all about big government. It just creeped me out when Joe Biden gave his first address and he begged Americans, ‘Please trust government!’ Sorry, I’m not going to sign up for that program.”

You can hear Johnson’s remarks in the segment below.

The Biden administration has faced heavy criticism from conservatives who oppose the American Rescue Plan, which contained $1.9 trillion in aid to help Americans deal with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, on the grounds that it was too costly. There is similar opposition to the American Jobs Plan, which is designed to repair many of the country’s infrastructure problems.

Last month, Johnson made headlines after he criticized the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, saying that it “probably should have limited the distribution to the vulnerable” and questioned the “big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine.”