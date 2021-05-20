WATCH: Sean Hannity Wants GOP House Members to Sue Nancy Pelosi Over Mask Mandates

The country is getting closer and closer to getting back to normal. And that is largely due to Joe Biden’s COVID response. Fox News, though, does not want to give the president any credit.

In fact, the network wants to make a major issue out of masks. Republicans in congress have been making a show of not wearing their masks. So Nancy Pelosi mandated that they were them while indoors for the time being. This made Sean Hannity go a bit crazy on Thursday night.

The Fox anchor whined, “Get this, Nancy Pelosi is mandating that everyone in the House of Representatives wear a mask because she does not want to halls of congress to turn into a quote, ‘petri dish.’ Anybody caught without a mask gets slapped with a $500 fine first offense, a $2500 fine each offense thereafter. And according to the CDC, it’s safe for vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks inside.”

Hannity then made a request, “I urge every member of Congress to personally sue the speaker, Speaker Pelosi, over this anti-science mask mandate and do what Congressman Thomas Massey did and file Pelosi’s mask warnings in the trash can where they belong.”

While it may be true that it’s safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless, not all members of congress are inoculated. In fact, according to a recent survey, more than half of house Republicans are unvaccinated. Every Democratic member of congress has gotten their shot.