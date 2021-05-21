Trump’s Primary Challenger To Liz Cheney Is A Statutory Rapist

Republican House candidate Anthony Bouchard admitted to statutorily raping and getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported:

U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard had a relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, he told the Star-Tribune late Thursday, hours after he disclosed the relationship in a Facebook Live video to his supporters.

….

“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Bouchard apparently has never read Romeo and Juliet, because his story is that of an adult raping a 14-year-old girl and getting her pregnant. That’s a crime, not a Shakespearian tragedy.

Bouchard has been generating excitement because he is the Trumper that will be primarying Liz Cheney for having the nerve to both vote to impeach Trump and stand up for democracy.

Given his background as a rapist of minors, he is the perfect Trump-style candidate, just like Matt Gaetz.

Spinning this a Romeo and Juliet style love story minimizes statutory rape, and leaves out the facts. The couple divorced after three years and his ex-wife committed suicide by the age of 20, and that he is estranged from his son.

Republicans seem to reward criminality and immorality, but one suspects that Trump’s chosen primary challenger to Liz Cheney is imploding.

