Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Being Fined for Not Wearing A Mask on the House Floor

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) complained about being fined for not wearing a mask on the House floor and referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as “Speaker Maskhole” in a tweet this morning.

“I now have 2 letters for not wearing a mask on the House floor,” she said before listing the $3,000 in fines she owes for the infractions. “Meanwhile, Speaker Maskhole enjoys the mask free super spreader events at the White House.”

I now have 2 letters for not wearing a mask on the House floor. This discriminatory unconstitutional act of hypocrisy says: 1st fine – $500 2nd fine – $2,500 Meanwhile, Speaker Maskhole enjoys the mask free super spreader events at the White House.#HouseofHypocrites — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 21, 2021

Greene, who subscribes to the QAnon conspiracy theory, has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and has insisted that masks do not actually ward off the virus. She has also launched a makeshift campaign to attempt to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and continues to cite debunked conspiracies about the origin of the virus.

Video footage of a White House ceremony yesterday shows Pelosi attended and did not wear a mask. The news prompted attacks from the Republican National Committee and Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary, who accused her of “mask hypocrisy.” CDC guidance states that that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks outside or indoors, except in specific settings or under certain circumstances. Critics like Greene overlook the fact that all congressional Democrats have been vaccinated compared to just a portion of Republicans.

“We have to wait for them to be vaccinated, because they are selfishly a dangerment [sic] to other people, including staff people here,” Pelosi said yesterday during her weekly press conference. “So while we are hopeful, and I join the president in being hopeful that we can reach a place where it is safe for people to be. What is this, the honor system? The honor system, as to whether somebody’s been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?”