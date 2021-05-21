Paul Ryan Set to Headline a Fundraiser for Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger should be everything Republicans are looking for in a future leader of their party. He is younger than most Reps and has won 6 straight election in deep blue Illinois.

But Kinzinger has been willing to stand up to Donald Trump and that has made him somewhat of a pariah in the GOP. At least one prominent Republican, though, is willing to have his back. Paul Ryan, formerly a vice presidential candidate and House Speaker will appear at a fundraiser for the Illinois lawmaker.

Trump and Ryan have been at each other’s throats for years. Ryan said of the former president in 2019, “We’ve gotten so numbed by it all. Not in government, but where we live our lives, we have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”

The 45th president, of course, fired back, “Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader.”

Now Ryan gets the chance to exact a measure of revenge against Trump by defending one of Trump’s fiercest critics. Trump will surely respond to the news, but it may take a bit longer than before considering his lack of social media access.