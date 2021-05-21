The Noose Tightens Around Matt Gaetz As His Ex-Girlfriend Is Cooperating With The Feds

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) remains on the House Judiciary Committee, but the walls are closing in as his ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigators.

CNN reported:

The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex, the sources said.

News of the woman’s willingness to talk, which has not been previously reported, comes just days after the Justice Department formally entered into a plea agreement with Joel Greenberg, a one-time close friend of Gaetz whose entanglement with young women first drew the congressman onto investigators’ radar.

The federal government is methodically building a case against Matt Gaetz. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has refused to remove Gaetz from his committee assignments even though it is increasingly clear that Gaetz will soon be indicted.

Rep. Gaetz’s goose looks increasingly cooked. His pedo pal is behind bars and singing to the feds. His ex-girlfriend is giving investigators valuable context and information.

There is no longer a corrupt president in the White House to potentially bail out Gaetz by getting the case dropped or issuing a pardon.

Each new person who flips is another step toward Matt Gaetz ending up in prison.