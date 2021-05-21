Vets Give Josh Hawley Devastating New Nickname Of Hate Crime Hawley

VoteVets has given Josh Hawley the nickname Hate Crimes Hawley after he voted against AAPI hate crimes legislation.

Watch the ad from VoteVets:

Hate crimes against the #AAPI community have been rising, including against veterans. Yet, @HawleyMO is the ONLY senator to vote AGAINST the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. He doesn't even try to hide his white supremacy. It's clear HATE is his brand.#HateCrimesHawley #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/6Fo6RKZ1SV — VoteVets (@votevets) May 20, 2021

The ad says, “Hawley’s role model (image of Trump) started a crime wave targeting Asian-Americans last year, and hate crimes nearly doubled mostly against Asian-American women, verbal abuse, physical assault, even attacking veterans.”

After pointing out that every other Senator voted for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill, the ad closes with, “Hate Crime Hawley. It’s right on brand.”

Even in a Republican Party where copying Trump is virtually mandatory, Josh Hawley stands out for his shameless efforts to join himself at the hip to Donald Trump. Hawley wants to be president, and he, like most other Republicans, believes that Donald Trump has shown them that hatred and racism are the paths to victory.

Ads such as this one are important because an opportunity should never be missed to remind voters of who Republicans are and what they really stand for.