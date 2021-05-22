Judge Allows Republicans To Audit Fulton County, Georgia Ballots For The Fourth Time

A judge allowed Trump-supporting plaintiffs to audit the absentee ballots in Fulton County, GA. This will be the 4th time that Georgia’s 2020 ballots are recounted.

CNN reported:

Yet another ballot audit is set to move ahead in Georgia’s most populous county after a judge ruled Friday that absentee ballots could be unsealed for parties looking to examine them for evidence of fraud.

The review of Fulton County’s absentee ballots, which is not set to begin until the judge reviews the terms of the audit, comes as conservatives have clamored for election audits in a number of states in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s November loss. The baseless belief that there was widespread fraud has persisted among some Republicans, despite the lack of evidence.

The Georgia audit is happening under court supervision, so don’t expect it to be like the circus that is happening in Arizona.

Republicans are running a real risk of losing future elections because they can’t stop litigating the past.

The GOP is also digging for anything that will give their voter suppression laws credibility.

It is dangerous to democracy that Republicans continue to try to discredit and undermine an election that they lost.

Republicans didn’t listen when the voters spoke in 2020, so they will have to speak even louder in 2022 and 2024.