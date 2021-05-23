Former General/NSA Mike Flynn Says COVID Was Fabrication to Distract From 2020 Election

Barack Obama did not give Donald Trump much advice prior after the former was elected president. One person Obama did warn his predecessor about was Michael Flynn. There were increasingly strange rumors about the Army General.

Not surprisingly, Trump ignored the advice and made Flynn his National Security Adviser. But shortly afterwards, Trump fired the former general for lying to the vice president. And after that, Flynn pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Trump stepped in to pardon his former staffer. And since then, Flynn has become increasingly unhinged. A viral video surfaced in July of last year of the former general and his family taking the QAnon oath.

The former general said during a recent podcast appearance, “When you look around the world, why do all these places not have the problems that we keep getting beat over the head and shoulders on in this country when it comes to Covid?”

Flynn continued:

“Why? Because everything, everything, and this is my truth, what I believe, everything is a distraction to what happened on November 3. Everything we hear about Covid, and how Covid started before November 3, it is all meant to control, it is all meant to gain control of a society to be able to force decisions on society, instead of allowing ‘we the people’ to make decisions.” https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1395767976595427333

Flynn’s comments, of course, are largely nonsensical. Many other countries have had a terrible time combating the pandemic. And the US is way further ahead in regards to vaccines. This is just another conspiracy theory to distract from Joe Biden’s current success.