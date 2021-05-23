Kevin McCarthy Goes Into Hiding After Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Mask To The Holocaust

House Republicans and Democrats have condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, but Kevin McCarthy has vanished.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked, “Where is Kevin McCarthy?:”

Jim Acosta asks the big question. Where is Kevin McCarthy? McCarthy and House Republican leadership have issued no comments about Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparisons of the Holocaust to mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/HJeV3pZOml — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 23, 2021

As calls grow for the House to do something about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Kevin McCarthy and House Republican leadership have gone dark.

House Democrats did all that they could do unilaterally when they stripped Greene of her committee assignments. It requires a two-thirds vote to expel a member, which means that as long as McCarthy continues to ghost the American people, Greene is safe from expulsion.

McCarthy thinks that laying low will get him the House Speakership, but he is tying himself to Greene with his silence.

Kevin McCarthy is giving the thumbs up to anti-Semitism, and by saying nothing, he is making sure that he will never be Speaker.