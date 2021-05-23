Rand Paul Brags To The World That He Won’t Get Vaccinated For COVID

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a coronavirus misinformation super spreader, announced that he would not get vaccinated for COVID.

Paul said during a local radio interview in Kentucky, “Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity.”

Capitol Hill medical staff have advised that mask mandates remain in place until members are vaccinated. With his announcement, Paul is keeping the mask mandate in place in the Senate.

Very early studies have suggested that natural immunity from COVID-19 may last a matter of months. It is not lifetime immunity. Even the vaccines may require booster shots at some point.

Rand Paul’s own colleagues have called him a lunatic on COVID, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has openly wondered what Paul’s problem is.

The answer is that the Paul family political business has always catered to the conspiracy theorist far-right. For Rand Paul, refusing to get vaccinated is good business.

Sen. Paul is spreading dangerous misinformation. Elected Republicans like him are one reason for people not getting vaccinated, as Rand Paul is dead set on making Republicans sick again.