Jen Psaki Smashes Peter Doocy As He Tries To Blame Biden For COVID Deaths

562 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Peter Doocy tried to link Biden to COVID 19 deaths, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took him to school.

Video:

Peter Doocy tried to blame Biden for COVID deaths with another one of his origins of COVID conspiracy questions and Jen Psaki took him to school. Make no mistake about it, the point of these questions is to shift the blame from Trump to Biden on COVID 19. pic.twitter.com/eE17Gb822B — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 24, 2021

Doocy asked, “On the origins of covid, there is a new Wall Street Journal story that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of urology were hospitalized with symptoms consistent with covid-19 and common seasonal illness of November 2019. That is something known to U.S. Intel officials. Why isn’t president Joe Biden pushing for more access and information to get to the bottom of exactly what happened?”

Psaki answered, “We are. We have repeatedly called for the W.H.O. To support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic’s origins that is free from interference or politicization. There is phase I results that came through. During the first phase of the investigation, it was not access to data or information provided. Now we are hopeful that W.H.O. Can move into a transparent independent phase II investigation.”

Doocy then got to his point, a claim that Biden is protecting China and doesn’t care about US COVID deaths, “With 589,920 dead Americans, at what point does president Joe Biden say we don’t want to wait for the W.H.O., we don’t know what they are doing. This needs to be an American-led effort.”

Psaki replied, “We need access to the underlying data and information to have that investigation.”

Doocy said that Biden should just call China’s President Xi, and the Press Secretary took him to school, “I think you are misunderstanding how this process works. An international investigation led by the world health organization is something we have been pressing for several months in coronation with a range of partners around the world, we need that data and information from the Chinese government. What we can’t do, and what I would caution anyone doing, is leading ahead of an actual international process. We don’t have enough data and information to jump to a conclusion.”

Republicans are working under the assumption that Donald Trump is running in 2024, and they are laying the groundwork for shifting the blame from Trump to Biden for the response to the pandemic.

Peter Doocy’s job is to try to inject right-wing propaganda into the White House press briefing, and every day he is met by a brick wall named Jen Psaki who isn’t letting lies pollute the American people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook